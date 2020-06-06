Bhumi Pednekar interacts with kids to understand their views on climate change

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday interacted with a bunch of kids through a virtual classroom session to understand their views on climate change. The 'Bala' actor shared the fun-interactive session with kids on Instagram, in which they all were seen sharing their opinions, thoughts, and visions to protect mother nature.

Displaying their chart works, and drawings, some children talked about the dumping of plastics in the ocean, while some stressed the increase in pollution. Kids also suggested ideas to segregate wet and dry wastes and urged everyone to be kind to animals and avoid use of plastics.

In the video, Pednekar can be seen appreciating the kids for their keen interest to protect the Earth and said: "It is very important to plant trees in order to keep the environment green. So, you should make sure that you along with your mother and all your friends make it a community exercise. You guys are the future of this country." "The theme this year pretty much everywhere is to co-exist with nature and the various species that we share our planet with. These are animals, underwater life, plants, bacteria, and viruses. Our planet is equally their home as it is ours," the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor added.

Lately, the Bhumi has been advocating for nature conservation through her breakthrough initiative 'Climate Warrior'. She took steps to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign.

The campaign was taken up by many actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and others where they explained the 'one wish they have for the earth.' (ANI)