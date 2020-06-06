Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Gulabo Sitabo' writer accused of plagiarism, production house calls allegation 'baseless'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 23:41 IST
‘Gulabo Sitabo' writer accused of plagiarism, production house calls allegation 'baseless'
In a statement issued on Saturday, Rising Sun Films said Juhi's concept for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ was registered in 2018, much before the contest. Image Credit: Twitter (@_PVRCinemas)

Writer Juhi Chaturvedi has been accused by late writer Rajeev Agarwal's son, Akira, of plagiarising his father's story for her upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo" , a claim the production house behind the project termed "baseless."

Juhi has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the Shoojit Sircar directorial, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. It is backed by Rising Sun Films. Rajeev had submitted his story in 'Cinestaan India's Storyteller Script Contest', of which Juhi was a jury member, claimed Akira's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee. The story was submitted in March 2018 and shortlisted. On June 28 the same year, the final script was also submitted for the contest and all jury members had full access to the same, said Siddiquee. According to the lawyer, Akira was shocked to find similarities between "Gulabo Sitabo" and his father's story when he saw the trailer of the film. He claimed the story, background and theme of the movie looked similar to his father's script.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Rising Sun Films said Juhi's concept for 'Gulabo Sitabo' was registered in 2018, much before the contest. "Furthermore, Juhi never received a copy of the supposedly copied script. This has been independently confirmed by the scriptwriting contest organisers as well. "Our film's story is different from that sent out in the notice. It is surprising how grave allegations are being made solely on the basis of a 2-minute 41-second trailer," the banner said in the statement. Siddiquee said Akira approached Screenwriters Association (SWA) for mediation, which then asked Juhi to submit her script. The lawyer claimed the writer denied that she had access to the script, even though it was mentioned in the terms and conditions of 'Cinestaan India's Storyteller Script Contest'. "In all fairness, she was still called upon to submit her work for verification and authentication, however, she refuses to do so, despite lapse of more than 12 days.

Also, she is being extremely evasive and lying on records, thereby denying apparent facts as seen in the trailer of 'Gulabo Sitabo,'" Siddiquee said in a statement. According to Rising Sun Films, the SWA ruled in favour of Juhi on May 29 and said the "allegers are upset as the SWA decision didn't go in their favour." "Releasing the notice to the press, harassing us on social media, seems to be a deliberate attempt to malign Juhi and damage the film. We have full faith in our film. At this time, when we have taken the bold decision to release the film on OTT, these baseless allegations only create unnecessary controversy," the statement from the banner further read

Siddiquee said SWA is directly associated with 'Cinestaan India's Storyteller Script Contest' and promotes it, therefore the "association is not the right body to mediate, arbitrate or adjudicate on any matter concerning the contest." "These acts of willful commissions and omissions speak for itself, therefore, a Police Complaint against Juhi Chaturvedi, Shoojit Sircar and the production house for breach of trust, cheating and copyright infringement has been filed," he said. Chaturvedi has penned acclaimed films like "Vicky Donor" , "October" and "Piku" , all directed by Shoojit. "Gulabo Sitabo" is currently gearing up for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam reports 154 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 2,397

Assam reported 154 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 2,397, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of them, 73 cases were reported in the evening while 81 were reported earlier in the day.Among the fre...

Lt Guv Murmu approves creation of J&K Forest Development Corporation

The Administrative Council headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu on Saturday approved the creation of Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation JKFDC as a registered company under the Companies Act, an official spokesperson said. The JKFDC...

Bengal BJP chief says Mamata govt fudging COVID-19 figures, demands white paper

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday demanded that the Mamata Banerjee government publish a white paper on the COVID-19 situation in the state, accusing the dispensation of fudging figures and deliberately delaying test results...

'Embarrassed' Popovich: 'Our country is in trouble'

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Saturday that the country is in trouble and hes embarrassed as a white person by the manner in which George Floyd was killed on May 25. Speaking in a video released by the Spurs on social media, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020