MTV to premiere special on COVID-19 first responders

MTV has announced a new reality special "True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders", a show on the frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The self-shot series will follow Rhanell and Alex, two volunteer first responders in New York City as they go about doing their jobs amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, reported Variety.

Rhanell is a trauma nurse and Alex is a paramedic at New York City Fire Department (FDNY EMT) who have both volunteered to serve Throggs Neck Volunteer Ambulance Corp in the Bronx. The show, set to debut on June 9, will comprise first-hand accounts and deep confessionals.

"True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders" is produced by Hot Snakes Media. Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and MTV's Dane Joseph are attached to executive produce, with network's Laurie Sharpe serving as co-executive producer..