Left Menu
Development News Edition

MTV to premiere special on COVID-19 first responders

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-06-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 13:38 IST
MTV to premiere special on COVID-19 first responders
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

MTV has announced a new reality special "True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders", a show on the frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. The self-shot series will follow Rhanell and Alex, two volunteer first responders in New York City as they go about doing their jobs amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, reported Variety.

Rhanell is a trauma nurse and Alex is a paramedic at New York City Fire Department (FDNY EMT) who have both volunteered to serve Throggs Neck Volunteer Ambulance Corp in the Bronx. The show, set to debut on June 9, will comprise first-hand accounts and deep confessionals.

"True Life Presents: First-Time First Responders" is produced by Hot Snakes Media. Eric Evangelista, Shannon Evangelista and MTV's Dane Joseph are attached to executive produce, with network's Laurie Sharpe serving as co-executive producer..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights

The Australian government said on Sunday it will continue to underwrite domestic flights through September, extending its aid for airlines such as Qantas Airways Ltd and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltds hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.Deputy Pr...

Sports News Roundup: McGregor announces his third retirement; Panthers cut ties with the company and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf Asian Tour targets September return in South KoreaGolfs Asian Tour said on Sunday it is planning to resume its 2020 season in September with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea a...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The gradual easing of coronavirus measures in many countries included the re-opening of Madrids most famous museums and people in Turkey enjoying their first weekend in nearly two months without a lockdown in place.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Mor...

OPEC, allied nations extend nearly 10M barrel cut by a month

OPEC and allied nations have agreed to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July, hoping to encourage stability in energy markets hard hit by the coronavirus-induced global economic crisis. On...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020