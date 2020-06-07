‘Evil Dead 2’ star Danny Hicks diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Actor Danny Hicks, best known for playing Jake in “Evil Dead 2”, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The 68-year-old actor made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday

“To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live. “But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that’s for sure. And not too many regrets," he wrote

Hicks has also worked with Raimi on “Darkman,” “Intruder” and “Spider-Man 2”.