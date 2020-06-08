Lee Seung-gi, Jasper Liu team up for Netflix variety show 'Twogether'

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu are uniting for an unscripted travel variety show "Twogether" , set at Netflix. The six-part show, which starts streaming from June 26, will see the two East Asian stars travel to destinations suggested by their fans and become friends despite their language differences, reported Variety.

"Twogether" charts the duo's journey which begins in Yogyakarta and Bali in Indonesia, then Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, and finally ending in Pokhara and Kathmandu in Nepal. If they successfully complete missions assigned in each city, they will be allowed to head to a special place to meet their waiting fans. Lee is best known for films "Love Forecast" and "The Princess and the Matchmaker" and TV series including "My Girlfriend is a Nine-Tailed Fox", "The King 2 Hearts" and Netflix series "Vagabond" , in which he starred with fellow Korean star Bae Suzy.

Liu was the star of the hit film "More Than Blue" and "Take Me to the Moon", and shows such as "Before We Get Married" and Netflix's "Triad Princess". The upcoming show is produced by Company SangSang, the Korean company behind many popular shows, including "Family Outing" and Netflix's original series "Busted!", also starring Lee.