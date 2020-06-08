Left Menu
Shooting of Bengali feature films will start from June 10

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:48 IST
Shooting of Bengali feature films will start from June 10

Shooting of Bengali feature films will start from June 10 after nearly three months. Shooting of films had stopped in March due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

West Bengal PWD, Sports and Youth affairs minister Aroop Biswas told reporters after a meeting with all stakeholders of the film industry on Sunday that the shooting will commence from Wednesday with maximum 35 persons and without any child artists. Biswas said like the new rule in serials for senior actors, in films as well those above the age of 65 will have to sign an undertaking before joining shoots.

The minister said it was decided that Producers will pay the Rs 25 lakh Covid-19 insurance premium for technicians and 50 per cent of the premium for artists. Representatives of Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA), West Bengal Motion Picture Artist's Forum and Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India attended the meeting.

Artist's Forum General Secretary Arindam Ganguly, who was present at the meeting, said all the decisions were taken in a cordial atmosphere and in the interest of everyone concerned. Biswas said outdoor shoots and in foreign locations will not take place immediately due to the present situation.

"We discussed and agreed on the standard operating procedure for film shoots in the present situation," Biswas, who is associated with Kolkata film festival and is deeply attached with the entertainment industry, said. Earlier on June 4, a decision was taken to begin shooting of Bengali serials from June 10.

The West Bengal government had allowed shooting for films, TV serials and web series from June 1 with not more than 35 persons on set and using all social distancing norms. PTI SUS RG RG

