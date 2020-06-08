Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola in Indian adaption of Israeli series 'Kvodo'

The motion poster of Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola starrer "Your Honor", the Indian adaptation of the Israeli series "Kvodo" , has been unveiled. "Your Honor" chronicles the life of Bishan Khosla, who is to be promoted as a High Court judge but things take a turn when his son gets involved in a hit-and-run case. Varun took to Instagram and said the web series will soon stream on Sony LIV. "On set of #Your Honour. It was great fun shooting for this WEB Series. It is going to be streamed soon on #SonyLive. @sonylivindia @applausesocial @official_sphereorigins," he wrote. Directed by E Niwas, the webseries also stars Mita Vashisht. The 2017 Israeli TV show, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, featured Yoram Hattab, Ilanit Ben-Yaakov, Hisham Suliman and Alma Dishi The series is also being remade as "Your Honor" in the US, to be healdined by "Breaking Bad" star Brian Cranston.