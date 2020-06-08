Allu Arjun clocks 7 million followers on Instagram

Allu Arjun clocks 7 million followers on InstagramPTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:09 IST
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Monday touched the seven million followers mark on Instagram and thanked his fans for their love. The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram and said he was grateful. "Thank you for all the love. Gratitude forever," he captioned the picture. The actor has contributed towards various relief funds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Arjun made a donation of Rs 1.25 crore to relief funds of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala and an additional, Rs 20 lakh to Corona Crisis Charity set up by south film industry to help the daily wage workers
The actor will be next seen in the action-thriller "Pushpa" , featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj.
ALSO READ
Telangana govt will stand by weavers during Covid-19 crisis: Minister KTR
1.22 lakh migrant workers transported on trains from Telangana to their native places: State Chief Secretary
Andhra Pradesh reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, total count spikes to 2,627
41 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana
TikTok video helps in reuniting missing disabled man with family in Telangana after 2 years