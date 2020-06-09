Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jake Gyllenhaal to star and produce thriller 'Snow Blind'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 11:52 IST
Jake Gyllenhaal to star and produce thriller 'Snow Blind'

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star and produce an adaptation of graphic novel "Snow Blind" . Gustav Moller of "The Guilty" fame is making his English-language debut with the thriller. He is also set to direct Gyllenhaal in the American remake of "The Guilty" .

Patrick Ness, the author of "Chaos Walking" and "A Monster Calls" , will write the script. Created by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins, the graphic novel follows a boy who discovers that his family is in the witness protection programme," reported Collider. The actor, who has been in thrillers such as "Zodiac", "Prisoners" and "Nightcrawler", recorded a video pitch with Moller and set a up zoom meeting with prospective distributor and several parties have reportedly shown interest.

The actor, who played Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far from Home", has four movies ready for release as a producer, including Tate Taylor‘s "Breaking News in Yuba County", Antonio Campos' "Devil All the Time", Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s "Good Joe Bell" and Natalie Erika James' "Relic"..

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

CISF officials succumbs to COVID-19; 13th death in CAPFs

A Central Industrial Security Force CISF official has succumbed to COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in the paramilitary force to five, officials said on Tuesday. This is the 13th death reported among the Central Armed Police Forc...

Hong Kong leader warns protesters that city cannot afford more "chaos"

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warned on Tuesday the city could not afford further chaos as activists marked a year of sustained pro-democracy rallies with lunchtime protests in several shopping malls.The global financial hub is on alert for t...

China says it hopes N.Korea, S.Korea will cooperate through dialogue

China said on Tuesday it hopes North Korea and South Korea will cooperate through dialogue, amid renewed tensions after Pyongyang said it will cut hotlines with Seoul.Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks during...

EXPLAINER-Pyongyang calling: What we know about the hotlines to North Korea

North Korea has said it is cutting communication hotlines with South Korea, a tactic the isolated country has used repeatedly during periods of rising tension.At least 49 hotlines have been established between the two Koreas to arrange dipl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020