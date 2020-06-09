Jake Gyllenhaal to star and produce thriller 'Snow Blind'

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star and produce an adaptation of graphic novel "Snow Blind" . Gustav Moller of "The Guilty" fame is making his English-language debut with the thriller. He is also set to direct Gyllenhaal in the American remake of "The Guilty" .

Patrick Ness, the author of "Chaos Walking" and "A Monster Calls" , will write the script. Created by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins, the graphic novel follows a boy who discovers that his family is in the witness protection programme," reported Collider. The actor, who has been in thrillers such as "Zodiac", "Prisoners" and "Nightcrawler", recorded a video pitch with Moller and set a up zoom meeting with prospective distributor and several parties have reportedly shown interest.

The actor, who played Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far from Home", has four movies ready for release as a producer, including Tate Taylor‘s "Breaking News in Yuba County", Antonio Campos' "Devil All the Time", Reinaldo Marcus Green‘s "Good Joe Bell" and Natalie Erika James' "Relic"..