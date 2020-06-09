Left Menu
"The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik is set to present "Celebrity Show-Off", a remote talent show featuring celebrities, including DJ Diplo, singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, "90210" alum Tori Spelling.

Mayim Bialik to host remote celebrity talent show

"The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik is set to present "Celebrity Show-Off", a remote talent show featuring celebrities, including DJ Diplo, singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, "90210" alum Tori Spelling. The 10-episode series, set at TBS, will see celebrities produce most innovative content from the confines of their homes, reported Variety.

The show also has rappers Action Bronson and Ja Rule, cheerleader Gabi Butler, baseball player Dwight Howard, footballer Travis Kelce, TV personality Nene Leakes, filmmaker Kevin Smith, actor Bella Thorne, Hollywood icon Bruce Willis' daughters, actors Rumer, Scout and Tallulah on board. The series is based on the popular Korean show "My Little Television" , and hails from Craig Pletis, the executive producer of "The Masked Singer" .

"After discovering 'The Masked Singer' and bringing it to American audiences, I have been on the lookout for interesting and innovative Korean formats. 'Celebrity Show-Off' is exactly that – a fresh, fun series unlike anything else on television," said Plestis. While the original "Celebrity Show-Off" is produced by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), the American version is being executive produced by Plestis for Smart Dog Media. Bialik will next be seen in comedy "Call Me Kat", which will reunite the actor with her "Big Bang" co-star Jim Parsons who is serving as executive producer on the upcoming Fox show..

