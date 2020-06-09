Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan launches 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge, ahead of film release

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan launched a tongue twister challenge on Tuesday, as a part of film promotions, ahead of the online release of comedy-drama 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:59 IST
Actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan launched a tongue twister challenge on Tuesday, as a part of film promotions, ahead of the online release of comedy-drama 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The tongue twister: 'Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo,' reflects the funny and unique camaraderie of the main characters of the film.

The film, scheduled to release on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bachchan as the lead. The two actors will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time. Bachchan who is quite active on social media posted a video of himself on Instagram in which he could be seen trying to ace the tongue twister challenge only to get it wrong every time.

At the end of the video, the 77-year-old actor was seen asking his followers to take the tongue twister challenge and repeat it five times. The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over COVID-19 crisis that could not happen. (ANI)

