Left Menu
Development News Edition

To the greatest off-screen hero: Deepika wishes father Prakash Padukone on his birthday

Actor Deepika Padukone credited her father and former shuttler Prakash Padukone for being the "greatest off-screen hero" she could ever have while extending warm wishes on his 65th birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:07 IST
To the greatest off-screen hero: Deepika wishes father Prakash Padukone on his birthday
Throwback picture shared by actor Deepika Padukone on father Prakash Padukone's birthday (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Deepika Padukone credited her father and former shuttler Prakash Padukone for being the "greatest off-screen hero" she could ever have while extending warm wishes on his 65th birthday. "Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one's professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you!," Deepika wrote on Twitter.

Not only did she share this lovely post, but the 'Padmaavat' actor also went back in time by posting an old picture, of herself as a child sitting on Prakash Padukone's lap, and smiling for the camera. In 1980, the celebrated shuttler became the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships.

Padukone has been a flag-bearer for India in the sport of badminton and he also clinched the country's first world championship medal after winning the bronze medal in the 1983 championships. He is married to Ujjala Padukone and has two daughters Anisha Padukone and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BJP busy in elections, ignoring problem of unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday charged that the BJP was busy focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness. There have been some cases of migrant labou...

4 workers die in MP's Shajapur after well's wall collapses

Four workers died on Tuesday night in Shajapur after the wall of the well which they were constructing collapsed. Work is underway to recover their bodies. Financial aid will be provided to the kin of the deceased. Action will be taken agai...

Euro zone bond yields broadly flat; issuance continues

Demand for Euro zone government debt was little changed on Wednesday, after several governments launched syndicated bond sales on Tuesday and were met with strong demand.More supply was expected on Wednesday, with Germany re-opening a 30-ye...

Widespread face mask use could prevent second COVID-19 wave: study

Population-wide use of face masks combined with lockdowns could prevent further waves of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, according to a modeling study. The findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020