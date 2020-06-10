Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judd Apatow developing George Carlin documentary

Apatow told The Boston Globe in an interview that he has partnered with his frequent collaborator Michael Bonfiglio for the documentary."I’m about to start work with my partner Michael Bonfiglio on a documentary about George Carlin. "So I’m looking forward to watching a lot of Carlin interviews and specials.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:50 IST
Judd Apatow developing George Carlin documentary

Filmmaker Judd Apatow is working on a documentary of legendary stand-up comic George Carlin. Carlin, who passed away in 2008, was famous for his 'seven dirty words' routine in his comedy acts.

He also starred in Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and was a regular on "Saturday Night Live!". Apatow told The Boston Globe in an interview that he has partnered with his frequent collaborator Michael Bonfiglio for the documentary.

"I’m about to start work with my partner Michael Bonfiglio on a documentary about George Carlin. "So I’m looking forward to watching a lot of Carlin interviews and specials. I think his work turned out to be very prophetic," the filmmaker said. Apatow is currently awaiting the release of his latest feature "The King of Staten Island" , a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about comedian Pete Davidson..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, June 10 (PTI)

Mumbai, June 10 PTI METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GSTCOPPER CABEL SCRAP 432.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 426.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 417.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING NACOPPER UTENSILS SCRAP NABRASS SHEET CUTTING 310.00BRASS UT...

Goa: GMCH gets new machine for COVID-19 testing

In a bid to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities in Goa, the state government on Wednesday installed a machine that can test up to 450 samples a day. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday visited Goa Medical College and Hospital ...

EXCLUSIVE-Europe to accelerate trials of gene-engineered COVID-19 vaccines - sources

European officials aim to speed up trials for coronavirus vaccines containing genetically modified organisms, two EU sources told Reuters, in a move that could help shots developed by companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson Johnson. The Eur...

Germany to ease restrictions on seasonal workers for harvest time

Germany will from next week lift entry restrictions for seasonal workers from European Union and Schengen countries introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said on Wednesday.With the number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020