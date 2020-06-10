Judd Apatow developing George Carlin documentary

Filmmaker Judd Apatow is working on a documentary of legendary stand-up comic George Carlin. Carlin, who passed away in 2008, was famous for his 'seven dirty words' routine in his comedy acts.

He also starred in Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and was a regular on "Saturday Night Live!". Apatow told The Boston Globe in an interview that he has partnered with his frequent collaborator Michael Bonfiglio for the documentary.

"I’m about to start work with my partner Michael Bonfiglio on a documentary about George Carlin. "So I’m looking forward to watching a lot of Carlin interviews and specials. I think his work turned out to be very prophetic," the filmmaker said. Apatow is currently awaiting the release of his latest feature "The King of Staten Island" , a semi-autobiographical comedy-drama about comedian Pete Davidson..