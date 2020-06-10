It's celebration of all people who made this possible: Abhishek Bachchan on his #Roadto20 journey in Bollywood

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday shared an initial road map of his Bollywood journey as he is all set to complete 20 years in the industry by the end of this month. The 'Bunty Aur Babli' actor took to Instagram to share a post of his first few films from Refugee to Dhai Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and called it #RoadTo20.

The actor, who made his film debut from the film Refugee which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, said that sometimes it is nice to remember the good and bad times. "#RoadTo20 It is hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor! It's been a wonderful journey thus far. I am not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it is nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times," he wrote in the caption.

The 44-year-old actor further explained about the #RoadTo20 in the caption. "#RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible," he wrote.

"The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22-year-old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living," he added. Son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek began his career with JP Dutta's 'Refugee.' Throughout the course of 20 years, he has acted in several hit films including 'Dhoom,' 'Dostana,' 'Delhi-6,' 'Guru,' and 'Yuva.'

Some of his upcoming films include, 'Big Bull,' 'Bob Biswas,' and 'Ludo.'(ANI)