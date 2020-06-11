Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wanted to tell good stories, create great roles for women: Anushka Sharma on turning producer

Actor Anushka Sharma, who produced the hit show 'Paatal Lok', has taken it upon herself to provide clutter-breaking roles for women in the industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:03 IST
Wanted to tell good stories, create great roles for women: Anushka Sharma on turning producer
Actor Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anushka Sharma, who produced the hit show 'Paatal Lok', has taken it upon herself to provide clutter-breaking roles for women in the industry. The 'PK' actor, currently basking in the success of her debut web series 'Paatal Lok', explained her decision to turn producer.

"I did not start producing films to make movies for me to star in. I just wanted to tell good stories. I would be sitting and talking to writers, discussing things with them and I would wonder why a certain type of films where not being written," she added. "I realised that it was not very common for great roles to be constantly written for women in our industry. So, I wanted to take this step and create roles for actors who would fit right for the project. The vision was always to say stories which we believed were unconventional and unique," the 32-year-old star said.

The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor made her production debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Paatal Lok,' the thriller show that started streaming on May 15. She also revealed that her parents have loved the show. "My parents have seen Paatal Lok, they have liked it and then they are very happy and proud like how any parents would be of their children's accomplishment and appreciation they are getting for it," the 'Sultan' actor added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Anushka Sharma shared an intriguing motion poster of her next venture - 'Bulbbul.' Bankrolled by the actor's production house, Clean Slate Films, the forthcoming movie will release on Netflix on June 24. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Great Learning Books Revenue of Rs. 325 Crores in FY20

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Great Learning, Indias leading ed-tech company, has concluded its financial year FY20 with booked revenue of 325 crores a growth of close to 150 from FY19. This growth has been achieved on the back of ...

Jaime King to star opposite Bruce Willis in 'Out of Death'

Actor Jaime King will feature opposite Hollywood star Bruce Willis in upcoming movie Out of DeathTo be directed by Mike Burns, the project hails from Randall Emmett and George Furlas EmmettFurla Films.&#160; Bill Lawrence has penned the fil...

American Express pledges Rs 9 cr to combat COVID-19 outbreak in India

Credit card issuer American Express on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 9 crore for combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Rs 9 crore has been committed in various forms of financial support to back the tireless work of those on the front...

Coronavirus boosts community spirit - and nationalism

The coronavirus pandemic is boosting both nationalism and community spirit, unleashing shifts in attitudes that would usually take years to trickle down, according to a survey released on Thursday.The survey of six nations from across the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020