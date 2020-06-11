Ol Parker to write and direct 'This Is Chance!' adaptation

Filmmaker Ol Parker will be adapting Jon Mooallem's book "This Is Chance!" for Concordia Studio. The studio recently bought the rights for the book that dramatises the impact of a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska on March 27, 1964.

Parker, best known for movies such as "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again", and Fox Searchlight’s "Imagine Me & You" , will write and direct the movie, reported Deadline. The film will centre around Genie Chance, a part-time radio reporter who played a crucial role after the earthquake disaster in helping save a fractured frontier town from descending into chaos.

Mooallem's book "This Is Chance!: The Shaking of an All-American City, A Voice That Held It Together" was published in March by Random House Publishing Group. The author will also serve as an executive producer on the project that will be produced by Concordia co-founder Jonathan King.