Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abhishek Bachchan reveals his favourite go-to dance song

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday revealed that 'Kajra Re' from the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli' is his favourite go-to dance song.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:16 IST
Abhishek Bachchan reveals his favourite go-to dance song
Actor Abhishek Bachchan (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday revealed that 'Kajra Re' from the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli' is his favourite go-to dance song. The Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films initiated a thread on Wednesday, which asked netizens to share their favourite go-to dance song.

Taking up the challenge, the 'Dhoom' actor tweeted: "Kajra Re!!" with a hashtag of 'buntyaurbabli.' 'Bunty Aur Babli' which featured Amitabh Bachchan in a distinctive role, hit theatres back in 2005.

The film directed by Shaad Ali, also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a special appearance in the all-time hit song 'Kajra Re'.

The adventure-comedy went on to become a rage at that time and is still loved by everyone. Abhishek will complete 20 years in the industry by the end of this month.

The 44-year-old actor began his career with JP Dutta's 'Refugee.' Since then he has acted in several hit films including 'Dhoom,' 'Dostana,' 'Delhi-6,' 'Guru,' and 'Yuva.' Some of his upcoming films include, 'Big Bull,' 'Bob Biswas,' and 'Ludo.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Rugby-Four tribes go to war as professional rugby makes return

New Zealand fans starved of live sports will welcome the return of rugby union on Saturday following the coronavirus shutdown, as the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicks off and promises to be a war of attrition according to coaches and ...

FOREX-Yen, franc gain after Fed paints a gloomy picture

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a U.S. central bank policy meeting. The Federal Reserve signaled it plan...

Apple removes podcast app Pocket Casts from China App Store after government pressure

Apple has removed Pocket Casts, the popular iOS and Android podcast client, from the App Store in China due to the government pressure.The Cyberspace Administration of China has determined that it can be used to access content deemed illega...

China condemns 'provocative' U.S. military flight over Taiwan

China on Thursday condemned the U.S. military for the provocative flight of one of its aircraft over Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying the move infringed upon Chinas sovereignty and contravened international law. China considers democratically...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020