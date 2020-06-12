Tom Hanks starrer 'Greyhound' set for July release
Veteran actor Tom Hanks' much-anticipated movie 'Greyhound' is set to make its global debut on July 10 and will premiere on Apple TV Plus, reported Variety.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:09 IST
Veteran actor Tom Hanks' much-anticipated movie 'Greyhound' is set to make its global debut on July 10 and will premiere on Apple TV Plus, reported Variety. The war drama was previously set for a Father's Day theatrical release; however, the new announcement was made on Thursday a month after Apple TV Plus bought worldwide rights from Sony Pictures for the film.
Inspired by real-life events, the film is directed by Aaron Schneider from a screenplay by Hanks. In April, the makers of the flick released a two-minutes and 44-sec long trailer of the film.
In the trailer, the 63-year-old actor is seen as a first-time captain who leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across to the front line. Meanwhile, the 'Forrest Gump' actor and wife Rita Wilson became one of the first celebrated Hollywood personalities to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
They have since then been spreading awareness about the virus and sharing their journey of recovery. After recovery, Hanks also donated his blood plasma for research work. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tom Hanks
- Veteran
- Apple
- Aaron Schneider
- Sony Pictures
- Forrest Gump
ALSO READ
Apple to finance Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Entertainment News Roundup: Gru and Minions urge hanwashing; Apple secures deal for Scorses's next film and more
Panthers sign CB Apple
Tom Hanks' baseball uniform from ‘A League of Their Own' up for auction
TN CM invites chiefs of Amazon, Apple to invest in State