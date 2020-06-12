Celebrating her Punjabi roots: Avneet Kaur from Sony SAB's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga misses her hometown

The gorgeous and supremely talented Avneet Kaur who rose to popularity through hercharming avatar as Yasmine in Sony SAB's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is a proper Punjabi kudi. Hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, this Sultana Yasmine continues to climb the success ladder in the city of dreams - Mumbai.

Avneet who is currently at her Mumbai home along with her family is eagerly waiting for theshoots to begin and on the other hand, is also missing her home town. The queen of hearts isreminiscing the beauty of her hometown while lauding her Punjabi roots.

Talking about the beauty of her hometown and the lip-smacking cuisine, Avneet shared, "There are plenty of things to love about Punjab but what I love about this place is thepeople there. They are really sweet, kind and helpful. Nothing beats the delicious food in Punjab,here every household serves mouth-watering food and no matter who you visit there, Punjabis will never let you leave without having a meal. I love and dearly miss the stunning farms (khet) in Punjab as it is a refreshing experience. Whenever I am in my hometown, I ensure I visit a khetand soak in the freshness. Another thing that I miss is the lip-smacking street food in Punjab,there are a lot of instances where I miss Punjab's steaming hot chole-bhature and gol gappe.

"Talking about her Punjabi roots, Avneet also revealed, "I really enjoy doing Bhangra andwhenever my father and I are at a party, we both definitely shake a leg."Avneet, while missing the fun on the sets, shared, "I badly miss all my co-stars and the funduring the shoot. I never thought I would say this but yes, I even miss Siddharth playing prankson me which I always fall. He has been pranking me since the first show we did together. Thebest part of the day during the shoot used to be sitting with my dad, Siddharth, his mother andthe entire team for lunch during the shoots and I hope we all get to do that when the shootresumes."