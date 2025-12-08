ICICI Bank Strengthens Stake in Key Subsidiaries Ahead of IPO

ICICI Bank, the nation's second-largest private lender, has revealed its strategy to uphold a majority stake in all its listed subsidiaries. Aiming for over 51% control, Executive Director Sandeep Batra emphasized the bank's commitment at a recent press conference.

Ahead of the public offering, the bank plans to bolster its stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company by 2%, elevating its holding to 53% post-IPO. Meanwhile, Prudential's stake will decrease from 49% to 37%, complying with Sebi's directive to trim its holding further over the next five years.

Despite high regulatory risks, Managing Director Nimesh Shah remains optimistic, viewing it as an opportunity rather than a threat. As ICICI Prudential AMC readies for new ventures and acquisitions, it strengthens its market positioning, already leading with a 20% profit share in the asset management sector.

