Parliament Greenlights Health and Security Cess on Pan Masala Industry

The Indian Parliament has approved a new bill introducing a cess on pan masala manufacturing units to enhance funding for national security and public health. The initiative aims to impose an additional levy based on production capacities, supplementing the existing GST framework.

On Monday, the Indian Parliament passed a landmark bill imposing a cess on the manufacturing units of pan masala. This decision aims to bolster funds for national security and public health initiatives.

The Rajya Sabha returned the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025, to the Lok Sabha after passing it seamlessly. The Lower House had already approved the bill on Friday.

This new cess, which comes on top of the current GST, will be determined by the machine capacity in pan masala factories. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the surcharge is intended to cover the costs associated with national and health security.

