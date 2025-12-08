Left Menu

Massive 195 Kg Ganja Seizure in Mathura

Police in Mathura intercepted a container truck carrying 195 kg of ganja from Chhattisgarh to Haryana. The driver, Kanhaiya Lal, was arrested. The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force and local police. The truck has been seized and charges filed under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Mathura | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:40 IST
In a significant drug bust, Mathura police have seized 195 kg of ganja from a container truck traveling from Chhattisgarh to Haryana. The interception took place on Sunday night, involving the Agra unit of the Special Task Force and Kosi Kalan police.

The driver, Kanhaiya Lal, was apprehended after authorities discovered the substantial cache of ganja hidden in the vehicle. The consignment was allegedly destined for Faridabad in Haryana, coming from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Officials have arrested Lal, a resident of Khair Malipura village in Aligarh district. He has been remanded into judicial custody. The truck has been confiscated and the necessary legal action is underway under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

