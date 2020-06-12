Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anushka Sharma demands stricter laws against animal cruelty with #JusticeForAnimals campaign

Days after pregnant elephant died of eating cracker-stuffed pinepapple, actor Anushka Sharma has started a digital campaign #JusticeForAnimals demanding amendment of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 so that stricter punishment could be meted out to offenders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:01 IST
Anushka Sharma demands stricter laws against animal cruelty with #JusticeForAnimals campaign
Actor Anushka Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Days after pregnant elephant died of eating cracker-stuffed pinepapple, actor Anushka Sharma has started a digital campaign #JusticeForAnimals demanding amendment of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 so that stricter punishment could be meted out to offenders. "I was absolutely appalled and aghast at what happened when I read the news, I couldn't understand how such a cruel act could have been carried out," said the 'PK" actor about the recent spate of events that highlighted insensitivity and cruelty against animals. "It makes me really sad that humans can do this! We are supposed to be apparently the most evolved species and we are supposed to be the protector of nature and all these voiceless beings and we are not doing that. I think when we have stricter laws and there is accountability," she added. The 'Sultan' actor demands authorities to take notice of the growing atrocities against animals and immediately amend The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"Right now you can get away after being cruel to an animal by paying 50 rupees - you pay and you are out! There has to be stricter laws and people has to understand the importance of this only then will we move towards being a civilised planet," she said. "I really wish we have stricter laws against animal cruelty and they are exercised and executed in a way that there is fear in people. They shouldn't be able to think that they can do something like this so easily and can get away with it by paying a small fine," she added.

Cases of cruelty against animals is on the rise since last few days with the recent one being the demise of a pregnant elephant after consuming explosive laced pineapple. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Women's game in great spot, men need new champions - Cahill

Womens tennis is currently in a great place with a flurry of new champions while the mens circuit needs its younger generation to break through and win Grand Slams, Australian coach Darren Cahill has told Reuters.World number one Australian...

Indian GM Harikrishna to feature in Magnus Carlsen Tour

Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna will feature in the Magnus Carlsen Tour later this month after he was invited to be a part of the USD 150,000 Chessable Masters tournament. World champion Carlsen heads the elite 12-player field for...

All northeastern states to have e-office: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday the e-office project, to be implemented in all northeastern states, will fulfil the vision of minimum government, maximum governance and boost transparency and citizen-centric delivery mechanism....

Mumbai: 126 cancer patients recover from COVID-19 infection

As many as 126 cancer patients, who had tested COVID-19 positive, and were undergoing treatment at the city-based National Sport Complex of India NSCI, have recovered from the infection and discharged till Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020