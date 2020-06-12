Anushka Sharma demands stricter laws against animal cruelty with #JusticeForAnimals campaign

Days after pregnant elephant died of eating cracker-stuffed pinepapple, actor Anushka Sharma has started a digital campaign #JusticeForAnimals demanding amendment of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 so that stricter punishment could be meted out to offenders. "I was absolutely appalled and aghast at what happened when I read the news, I couldn't understand how such a cruel act could have been carried out," said the 'PK" actor about the recent spate of events that highlighted insensitivity and cruelty against animals. "It makes me really sad that humans can do this! We are supposed to be apparently the most evolved species and we are supposed to be the protector of nature and all these voiceless beings and we are not doing that. I think when we have stricter laws and there is accountability," she added. The 'Sultan' actor demands authorities to take notice of the growing atrocities against animals and immediately amend The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"Right now you can get away after being cruel to an animal by paying 50 rupees - you pay and you are out! There has to be stricter laws and people has to understand the importance of this only then will we move towards being a civilised planet," she said. "I really wish we have stricter laws against animal cruelty and they are exercised and executed in a way that there is fear in people. They shouldn't be able to think that they can do something like this so easily and can get away with it by paying a small fine," she added.

Cases of cruelty against animals is on the rise since last few days with the recent one being the demise of a pregnant elephant after consuming explosive laced pineapple. (ANI)