Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

"Barry" writer-producer Jason Kim is set to work on a film about grandmothers who returned to school in South Korea to fill classrooms. It is based on Choe Sang-Hun's inspiring New York Times story "Running Out of Children, a South Korea School Enrolls Illiterate Grandmothers."

"Barry" writer-producer Jason Kim is set to work on a film about grandmothers who returned to school in South Korea to fill classrooms. According to Deadline, the project hails from studio CJ Entertainment and Anonymous Content. It is based on Choe Sang-Hun's inspiring New York Times story "Running Out of Children, a South Korea School Enrolls Illiterate Grandmothers." As per the report, CJ Entertainment recently bought the rights to the story. It will finance and produce the English/Korean-language movie with Anonymous Content.

Kim, who was born in South Korea, is best known for his work on series such as "Barry", "Girls" and Netflix's "Love". Choe's story, which was published in April 2019, details how, amidst plummeting birth rates in South Korea and the emptying of rural schools, one school, in an effort to fill its classrooms, opened its doors to women who have for decades dreamed of learning to read.

The studio is producing along with Anonymous Content’s Tariq Merhab and Nicole Romano..

