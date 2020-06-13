Dan Berk, Robert Olsen to helm new horror film for Amblin Partners

Filmmakers Dan Berk and Robert Olsen are set to write and direct a horror film, set up at Amblin Partners. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo pitched the movie to the studio which later decided to pick it up.

They are best known for directing 2019’s darkly comedic thriller "Villains". Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the untitled movie is rumoured to be a "social horror".

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will produce the project through their banner Safehouse Pictures. Matt Schwartz will serve as an executive producer.