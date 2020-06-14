‘No Time to Die’ to now release in the US on November 20

Left Menu
The makers of the new James Bond film, "No Time To Die", have advanced the release of the much-anticipated film in American theatres by five days. The decision was taken after Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures pushed the release of "Godzilla vs Kong" from November 20 to May 21, 2021.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:06 IST
The makers of the new James Bond film, "No Time To Die" , have advanced the release of the much-anticipated film in American theatres by five days. The movie, which was scheduled to hit the theatres in the US on November 25, will now release on November 20. The makers announced the new date on the official page of the James Bond franchise.

"'No Time To Die' will be released in the UK on Nov 12 and the US on Nov 20, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow," the page's bio read. The decision was taken after Warner Bros/Legendary Pictures pushed the release of "Godzilla vs Kong" from November 20 to May 21, 2021.

"No Time To Die" , which marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the iconic British spy, was originally scheduled to be released in April but the release was pushed to November due to the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also features Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Christoph Waltz, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek, who plays the main antagonist..

