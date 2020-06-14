Left Menu
It sickened me: Bob Dylan on George Floyd’s death

Let's hope that justice comes swift for the Floyd family and for the nation," Dylan said in an interview with The New York Times.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-06-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 14:32 IST
It sickened me: Bob Dylan on George Floyd’s death

Music icon Bob Dylan says the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody was “beyond ugly”. The 46-year-old unarmed man died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pressed his knee into his neck. The 79-year-old musician, who is a Minnesota native, said it was sickening to see Floyd being tortured to death.

“It sickened me no end to see George tortured to death like that. It was beyond ugly. Let’s hope that justice comes swift for the Floyd family and for the nation,” Dylan said in an interview with The New York Times. The Noble Prize-winning singer is currently looking forward to the release his first album of original songs in eight years, “Rough and Rowdy Ways”, on June 19. The album is a follow up of 2012''s "Tempest”.

