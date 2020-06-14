Ranveer Singh soars temperature with shirtless selfies

Soaring the temperatures with his shirtless selfies, actor Ranveer Singh on Sunday sizzled the Instagram as the actor is setting the Sunday mood right with his recent post. The 34-year-old star put out steaming selfies on his Instagram stories. In the pictures, the 'Bajirao Mastani' star sports a stubble beard while his locks cover his face as he clicks a bunch of pictures. In the captures, Ranveer is seen showcasing his chiselled jawline as he posed while looking into the camera.

The 'Padmaavat' star has been practising social distancing with Deepika Padukone for almost three months now. Meanwhile, he has been quite active on social media and has been sharing as updates of the activities during the lockdown by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh marked the fifth anniversary of his hit film 'Dil Dhadakne Do' with a throwback picture from the sets of the film. He took to Instagram to post the selfie."5 years of #DilDhadakneDo," he wrote in the caption. Singh will next be seen in the sports drama '83', a cinematic portrayal of India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. (ANI)