Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed. However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway.

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed their shock and grief over Rajput's demise. "Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!," actor Riteish Deshmukh's tweet read.

Originally from Bihar, Rajput started off his career with television and gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's TV serial 'Pavitra Rishta', while acting alongside actor Ankita Lokhande. He made his debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', and went on to act in several blockbuster hits such as 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'PK' and 'Kedarnath'.

Rajput was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. (ANI)