Kanye West looking to launch 'Yeezy' cosmetics line

It seems like American rapper Kanye West is trying to expand his brand into the world of cosmetics and fragrances, just like the women in his family. According to TMZ, as per new legal documents, the 43-year-old rapper's company recently filed for a 'Yeezy' trademark to cover a plethora of beauty and skincare products.

These products include makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products and perfumes, along with some hygienic products like toothpaste and deodorant, and even scented pine cones and aromatherapy pillows. If Kanye's successful, he will be following in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line and sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's popular Kylie Cosmetics, which includes Khloe's Koko Kollection.

However, back in 2017, Kanye has tried to go this route before and filed similar documents to lock up the rights to 'DONDA brand cosmetics' which is named after his mother, but it didn't get finalised. (ANI)