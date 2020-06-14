Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 18:44 IST
Saddened by untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence earlier in the day. Chouhan said he was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the young actor.

"'Rahne Ko Sada Dahar Me Aata Nahi Koi, Tum Jaise Gaye, Aise Bhi Jata Nahi Koi' (No one comes to live forever.. no one goes like the way you went)," Chouhan tweeted.

"May God bless strength to his family to bear this loss and suffering," he said in another tweet. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai police had said, adding that he had committed suicide.

