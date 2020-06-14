Maha CM expresses shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Sunday expressed his condolences over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

"Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones," Thackeray said on his official Twitter handle @CMOMaharashtra

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, police have said, adding that he committed suicide. Rajput's last screen appearance was "Chhichhore" , directed by Nitesh Tiwari.