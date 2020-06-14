Maha CM expresses shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Sunday expressed his condolences over the deathof Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput"Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise ofSushant Singh Rajput.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 19:45 IST
"Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones," Thackeray said on his official Twitter handle @CMOMaharashtra
The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, police have said, adding that he committed suicide. Rajput's last screen appearance was "Chhichhore" , directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
