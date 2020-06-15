Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring Crash Landing on You Season 2 has a huge demand in South Korea and other countries as the first season made it the highest-rated tvN drama. It also ranked the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history.

A new picture has popped up on the social media that shows Crash Landing on You actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin look perfect and stylish in their looks. The fans are going insane seeing their pair.

The South Korean and global fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have started demanding to see their beautiful presence in Crash Landing on You Season 2 as early as possible. Hyun Bin looks handsome in a blue suit and Son Ye-jin looks severely gorgeous cladded in white attire.

Currently, there is no update on the release of Crash Landing on You Season 2. But while seeing the picture, we are sure the work is in the process and fans need to hold our patience. As the world is still combatting against the deadly coronavirus, several entertainment projects had been halted or postponed.

The performance and pair of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in Crash Landing on You Season 1 received severe applauding across the world. Its overall massive success actually paved the way for making Season 2.

Crash Landing on You Season 1 was premiered on December 14, 2019 and continued till February 16, 2020. It is natural for the series creators to take some time for releasing the updates on Season 2. The plot for Season 2 is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean series.