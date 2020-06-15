Left Menu
'Jurassic World: Dominion' UK production to restart in July

The production on the UK schedule of "Jurassic World: Dominion" will resume in July, making the Chris Pratt-Bryce Dallas Howard starrer one of the first major studio titles to start filming in the country June 15 saw a number of non-essential shops reopen in the UK, with the lifting of the ban on pubs, restaurants and cinemas currently set for July 4.

'Jurassic World: Dominion' UK production to restart in July
The production on the UK schedule of "Jurassic World: Dominion" will resume in July, making the Chris Pratt-Bryce Dallas Howard starrer one of the first major studio titles to start filming in the country

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal has confirmed that production on the movie, directed by Colin Trevorrow, will kick start again on July 6 at the iconic Pinewood Studios, with pre-production beginning this week. The production on "Dominion" was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with adhering to the country's regulations regarding social distancing and other coronavirus-related safety standards and an extensive set of production guidelines recently introduced by the British Film Institute and British Film Commission, Universal has confirmed it will also be implementing its own health and safety protocols. As per UK government rules, anyone flying into the country to restart work on the film, including Pratt and Howard, will be forced to undergo a two-week quarantine. Production on Warner Bros's Matt Reeve-directed "The Batman" and the third part of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" , Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and Sony's live-action musical adaptation of "Cinderella" were other big studio titles to shutdown in the UK in March. Tom Cruise-starrer "Mission: Impossible 7" will resume production activity in September, film's first assistant director Tommy Gormley had said last month, adding Paramount Pictures were aiming to film outdoor sequences first. Its shooting in Italy was halted due to the disease outbreak in the country in February.

