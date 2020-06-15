'Jurassic World: Dominion' UK production to restart in July
The production on the UK schedule of "Jurassic World: Dominion" will resume in July, making the Chris Pratt-Bryce Dallas Howard starrer one of the first major studio titles to start filming in the country June 15 saw a number of non-essential shops reopen in the UK, with the lifting of the ban on pubs, restaurants and cinemas currently set for July 4.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:35 IST
The production on the UK schedule of "Jurassic World: Dominion" will resume in July, making the Chris Pratt-Bryce Dallas Howard starrer one of the first major studio titles to start filming in the country
June 15 saw a number of non-essential shops reopen in the UK, with the lifting of the ban on pubs, restaurants and cinemas currently set for July 4. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal has confirmed that production on the movie, directed by Colin Trevorrow, will kick start again on July 6 at the iconic Pinewood Studios, with pre-production beginning this week. The production on "Dominion" was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with adhering to the country's regulations regarding social distancing and other coronavirus-related safety standards and an extensive set of production guidelines recently introduced by the British Film Institute and British Film Commission, Universal has confirmed it will also be implementing its own health and safety protocols. As per UK government rules, anyone flying into the country to restart work on the film, including Pratt and Howard, will be forced to undergo a two-week quarantine. Production on Warner Bros's Matt Reeve-directed "The Batman" and the third part of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" , Disney's "The Little Mermaid" and Sony's live-action musical adaptation of "Cinderella" were other big studio titles to shutdown in the UK in March. Tom Cruise-starrer "Mission: Impossible 7" will resume production activity in September, film's first assistant director Tommy Gormley had said last month, adding Paramount Pictures were aiming to film outdoor sequences first. Its shooting in Italy was halted due to the disease outbreak in the country in February.
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- Jurassic World: Dominion
- Bryce Dallas Howard
- Chris Pratt
- Tommy Gormley
- The Hollywood Reporter
- Pinewood Studios
- British Film Commission
- British Film Institute
- Colin Trevorrow
- Tom Cruise
- Mission: Impossible
- Paramount Pictures
- Italy
- Disney
- The Little Mermaid
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Matt Reeve
- Warner Bros
- The Batman
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Forbes magazine says Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans
Entertainment News Roundup: Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening; Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now says
The Academy, Disney, Warner Bros, Netflix and other Hollywood giants stand against racism
'Frozen 2' to hit Disney+ in UK, Ireland two weeks early
NBA-League approves plan to resume season in July at Disney World