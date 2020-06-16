‘The Sinner’ renewed for season 4

USA Network has renewed anthology crime drama “The Sinner” for fourth season. According to Variety, season four will see Bill Pullman reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose, taking on a new "whydunit" case, reported Variety. Derek Simonds is also returning as the showrunner and executive produce.

‘The Sinner’ has struck a chord with audiences with its signature ‘whydunnit’ style. In Season 4, we’re excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman’s beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery,” Chris McCumber, president of USA Network, said in a statement. Jessica Biel, who starred in the first season of the series, is on board as executive producer along with Michelle Purple and Charlie Gogolak.