Daisy Ridley to star in VR animation ‘Baba Yaga’

Actor Daisy Ridley is set to feature in Baobab Studios' VR animation short film "Baba Yaga". The viewer is the main character in "Baba Yaga" as he/she travels through the dark and mystic fairytale in which their choices impact the ending of the story. The main character will be accompanied by their 10-year-old sister Magda, voiced by Ridley, as the two girls search a magical forest for a plant that can cure their mother's sickness but must be wary of the wicked witch, Baba Yaga, who lives there.

Director of the short, Eric Darnell said he had a great time working with Ridley. "It's easy to get caught up in the spectacle of a 'Star Wars' film and not to think about the talent of the actors. It's even more remarkable when you know that she is standing in front of a green screen in a sound studio. For us, having the opportunity to work with her was huge.

"Certainly, she is a big name, but for me, it's always great when you work with wonderful actors. Often actors earlier in their careers can be quite insecure," he went on. "Daisy, on the other hand, is centered and confident, and is a collaborator," Darnell told Variety. He said when the VR studio first shared the visuals of the short with Ridley, using the audio she had previously recorded, the actor opted to re-record, insisting she could do better once she had a visual context to work with.

"That dedication to her craft was remarkable. And I don't often see that in younger actors. As a director, to have a true collaborator rather than someone I'm trying to get a performance out of, well it was effortless with her," Darnell added. In Slavic folklore, Baba Yaga is an ogress who kills and eats her victims, mostly children.