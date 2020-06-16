Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushmita Sen introduces Manish Chaudhari's 'suave, ruthless character' in 'Aarya'

Actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday took to social media and introduced co-actor Manish Chaudhari's character - Shekhawat, to be seen in her upcoming debut web series 'Aarya.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:48 IST
Sushmita Sen introduces Manish Chaudhari's 'suave, ruthless character' in 'Aarya'
Actor Sushmita sen with co-star Manish Chaudhari (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sushmita Sen on Tuesday took to social media and introduced co-actor Manish Chaudhari's character - Shekhawat, to be seen in her upcoming debut web series 'Aarya.' The former Miss Universe showered praises on Chaudhari for the actor he is, and the "discipline, focus and the controlled intensity" he possesses.

Sharing a still with him on Instagram, Sen introduced his character in the series, Shekhawat to be a "suave, ruthless" one. "Yet in real life is the gentlest soul...an absolute Gentleman!! I will forever cherish the grace he showed me in the most difficult of Scenes!! I can't wait to work with him again...so much to learn!!! Here's wishing you every happiness & success, you so richly deserve Manish!! Sen added to her captions.

On Monday, the 'Main Hoon Na' actor dubbed her other co-star, actor Namit Das as an "institution himself," while introducing his character in the forthcoming series. Das will essay the role of Jawahar. The web series 'Aarya' to be premiered in Disney Plus Hotstar, from June 19 onwards, marks the return of the 'Dastak' actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The trailer, that got dropped earlier in June, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen's character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Manish Chaudhari and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...

Army team surveys spot to construct bridge at Assam's gas well site

A team from the Army carried out a survey for constructing a bailey bridge over a pond near the gas well site at Baghjan in Assams Tinsukia district, Oil India Ltd OIL said in a statement on Tuesday. The Baghjan well has been spewing gas un...

McConnell says Democrats' policing bill 'going nowhere' in U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a police reform bill put forward by House Democrats would not succeed in the Republican-led Senate.The House version is going nowhere in the Senate, McConnell told reporters. Its b...

Turkey accuses France of exacerbating Libya crisis

Turkey angrily accused France on Tuesday of exacerbating the crisis in Libya and violating U.N. and NATO decisions by supporting the forces of Khalifa Haftar against the internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA.The state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020