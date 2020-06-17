Left Menu
Russian Doll Season 2 release, plot revealed, what we know so far

Updated: 17-06-2020 02:55 IST
Russian Doll Season 2 is expected to same similar number of episodes (total eight episodes) like Season 1. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Russian Doll Season 2 is one of the most anticipated Netflix series fans are passionately since February 2019. As Netflix already confirmed the making of another season in June 2019, fans are desperate to know what they can see in it.

The avid viewers expected Russian Doll Season 2 to premiere during the beginning of 2020. Netflix generally waits until a month or two before the new season before they announced the release date. The shooting for Season 2 was about to take place in May this year but the coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire global entertainment industry.

The renewal of Russian Doll Season 2 was accomplished by Netflix on June 12 last year through a video. The title of the video was "Sweet Birthday, Babyyy! #RussianDoll is coming back for Season 2. Let's get loopy." Unfortunately, currently Netflix has kept its lip tight on the release period.

Russian Doll Season 2 is expected to have a similar number of episodes (total eight episodes) like Season 1. All eight events are expected to be streamed at the equivalent time when the show returns.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). Although nothing official has been announced, still we can see that the actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will in the next season. The series will continue to be filled by many guest stars.

You can read the synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 here – The series follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

The second season will reportedly built upon the video game connecting it with the first season. Fans may expect the release of a trailer once the world's health situation develops.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

