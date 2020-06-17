Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Fans are passionately waiting for Mindhunter Season 3 since the previous season dropped its finale in August last year. The success of the second season has augmented fans' demand for the third season.

Unfortunately, Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed. Netflix announced in January this year that the series was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

The plot for Mindhunter Season 3 has been kept under wrap as the task of renewal is left. If the show returns, then the director David Fincher is likely to give a try to restore the original cast. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn, as reported by Pop Culture.

Director David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. The actors like Cameron Britton, Jonathon Groff, Lauren Glazier, Holt McCallany, Cotter Smith, Michael Cerveris, Hannah Gross, Anna Torv and Stacey Roca will reprise their roles when the series is renewed. Currently, they have been released from their contracts to pursue new projects.

However, currently, we can't expect major development for Mindhunter Season 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus that emerged from Wuhan lab has badly affected the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

If David Fincher continues to work for Mindhunter, fans should not worry about series' discontinuation at least till Season 5. Holt McCallany, who played the role of Bill Tench, said the series would cover five seasons with David as the director as he had the plan for the same since the beginning.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

