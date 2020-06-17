Actor Ali Fazal's mother passes away

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal's mother passed away on Wednesday. Fazal shared the news on social media and wrote an emotional note for his mother paying his respects. Putting out a picture of his mother on Twitter, the 'Fukrey' actor wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali."

His co-star, actor Richa Chadha also shared similar sentiments on the micro-blogging site and shared Fazal's post. Adding a heart emoticon, Chadha wrote: "hang in there... Rest in peace Auntie."

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted: "So sorry for your loss man.... Big Hug..." (ANI)