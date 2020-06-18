'Lakshya' clocks 16 years: Farhan Akhtar extends gratitude to Indian Army for their inspiration, support
As his directorial war drama 'Lakshya' clocked 16 years on Thursday, director-actor Farhan Akhtar shared lyrics of a patriotic song from the flick and extended gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and support.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:24 IST
As his directorial war drama 'Lakshya' clocked 16 years on Thursday, director-actor Farhan Akhtar shared lyrics of a patriotic song from the flick and extended gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and support. Along with a poster of the flick, Akhtar penned down lyrics of the song 'Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe' with a special note.
"Kandho se milte hain kandhe kadmo se kadam milte hain. Hum chalte hain jab aise to dil dushman ke hilte hain," tweeted AKhtar. "16 years of Lakshya... an experience that's much more than a film to me and all who created it. Respect and gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support," his tweet further read.
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, 'Lakshya' narrates the story of a young man and his journey into becoming an army officer. After his hit directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Lakshya' was Akhtar's second venture. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indian, Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to address border-areas situation: Indian Army
One Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
Farhan Akhtar congratulates father Javed Akhtar for becoming the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award
At least 10 Indian Army personnel killed in violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley: government sources.
Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed in violent face-off with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley