'Lakshya' clocks 16 years: Farhan Akhtar extends gratitude to Indian Army for their inspiration, support

As his directorial war drama 'Lakshya' clocked 16 years on Thursday, director-actor Farhan Akhtar shared lyrics of a patriotic song from the flick and extended gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and support. Along with a poster of the flick, Akhtar penned down lyrics of the song 'Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe' with a special note.

"Kandho se milte hain kandhe kadmo se kadam milte hain. Hum chalte hain jab aise to dil dushman ke hilte hain," tweeted AKhtar. "16 years of Lakshya... an experience that's much more than a film to me and all who created it. Respect and gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support," his tweet further read.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, 'Lakshya' narrates the story of a young man and his journey into becoming an army officer. After his hit directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Lakshya' was Akhtar's second venture. (ANI)