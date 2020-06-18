Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singer Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Vera Lynn, the renowned Britan's wartime "Forces' Sweetheart," whose musical recordings and performances were enormously popular during the Second World War has died on Thursday at the age of 103.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:31 IST
Singer Vera Lynn dies aged 103
Image shared by Elton John featuring late British icon Dame Vera Lynn (image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Vera Lynn, the renowned Britan's wartime "Forces' Sweetheart," whose musical recordings and performances were enormously popular during the Second World War has died on Thursday at the age of 103. "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,'' The Hollywood Reporter cited her family statement.

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family," the statement further read. Remembering the legend, veteran singer Elton John shared a picture of Lynn and paid his tribute on social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the 73-year-old singer dubbed the late star as a "genuine British icon." "She galvanised Britain during its darkest hours - bringing people together through her music and healing the nation. She was elegant, humble, and had the voice of an angel. She will live on in the hearts of millions. Love, Elton xx," the caption read.

The songs most associated with Lynn are 'We'll Meet Again', 'There'll Always Be An England', 'The White Cliffs of Dover', and 'A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.' Her songs, with themes filled with inspiration and positivity, were a regular tune in every British household during the dark times of Britain. However, even after the war, the legendary singer remained a favourite of many and was seen in television with her special programs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Inc earnings fall 22 pc in March quarter: Icra

Earnings of India Inc fell by nearly a fourth in January-March as compared to the year-ago period due to legacy problems, Icra said on Thursday, warning of deeper impact in the June quarter due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. Absolute earning...

Yogi orders increasing beds in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly 1 L to 1.50 L by June end

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to increase the bed strength in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly one lakh at present to 1.50 lakh by the end of June. He also asked them to increase the testing capac...

Nepal's Parliament unanimously passes bill to redraw map incorporating 3 Indian areas

Nepals upper house of Parliament on Thursday unanimously voted to amend the Constitution to update the countrys new political map, laying claim over three strategically key areas along the border with it. India has already termed as untenab...

Vera Lynn, voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her song Well Meet Again, has died at the age of 103. Known as the Forces Sweetheart, Lynn struck a chord with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020