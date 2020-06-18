Singer Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Vera Lynn, the renowned Britan's wartime "Forces' Sweetheart," whose musical recordings and performances were enormously popular during the Second World War has died on Thursday at the age of 103. "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103,'' The Hollywood Reporter cited her family statement.

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family," the statement further read. Remembering the legend, veteran singer Elton John shared a picture of Lynn and paid his tribute on social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the 73-year-old singer dubbed the late star as a "genuine British icon." "She galvanised Britain during its darkest hours - bringing people together through her music and healing the nation. She was elegant, humble, and had the voice of an angel. She will live on in the hearts of millions. Love, Elton xx," the caption read.

The songs most associated with Lynn are 'We'll Meet Again', 'There'll Always Be An England', 'The White Cliffs of Dover', and 'A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.' Her songs, with themes filled with inspiration and positivity, were a regular tune in every British household during the dark times of Britain. However, even after the war, the legendary singer remained a favourite of many and was seen in television with her special programs. (ANI)