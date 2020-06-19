Gigantosaurus gets release date in July on Disney+, Season 2, 3 already confirmed

The animation enthusiasts will feel quite excited knowing that the first season of Gigantosaurus is coming to Disney+ in the United States in July this year. The French CGI-animated preschool series premiered on January 18, 2019 on Disney Channel as part of the Disney Junior block, airing on its dedicated channel as well.

According to What's on Disney Plus, Netflix is set to bid adieu to Incredibles 2 and July 2020 and the Pixar movie will join Disney+. Similarly, Gigantosaurus Season 1 will be coming to Disney+ on July 10, 2020.

Many fans may not know that Gigantosaurus has been renewed for Season 2 and 3 on December 11, 2019. But we can't expect major developments as the world is severely combatting against the deadly coronavirus. The spreading of Covid-19 epidemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill.

Gigantosaurus is based on the bestselling book by Jonny Duddle and publisher Templar, four dinosaur friends explore their world and seek out and learn about the Giganotosaurus, the biggest, fiercest dinosaur of all: Gigantosaurus.

The names of main characters are Mazu (voiced by Nahanni Mitchell), Tiny (voiced by Áine Sunderland), Bill (voiced by Nicholas Holmes) and Rocky (voiced by Dylan Schombing) including a titular character, Giganto, a huge Giganotosaurus.

A video game developed by Cyber Group Studios and published by Outright Games is planned for release in 2020 alongside a line of merchandise from Jakks Pacific that launched Autumn 2019.

NCircle Entertainment also confirmed they would be releasing DVDs of the series. A single-disc DVD titled "The Biggest, Fiercest, Dinosaur of All!" was released on January 6, 2020 and contained 8 episodes. Volume set will be released on September 1, 2020, and will contain the first 26 episodes of the first series.

Also Read: Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month