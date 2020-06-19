Joanne Frogatt to star in Apple podcast 'The Harrowing'

"Downton Abbey" star Joanne Froggatt is set to lead her first podcast, a supernatural thriller titled "The Harrowing". The Golden Globe winner will feature as Sergeant Jackie O'Hara on the show, which will be available on Apple Podcasts from June 25, reported Deadline.

"The Harrowing" follows the supernatural events on a remote Scottish island over Easter, when a girl and mysterious stranger vanish and only O'Hara is left to recount what happened. "It was an absolute pleasure to work on this dark, supernatural thriller. The pull between good and evil, and heaven and hell sets the tone for this incredible story," Froggatt said.

The eight-part show, written by Mark Healy, comes from TV content production company Fremantle's podcast label Storyglass. It is executive produced by Fremantle's director of global drama, Sarah Doole, and Storyglass creative director Robert Delamere.

Ben Walker is attached as producer..