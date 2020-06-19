Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie out of rehab

American rapper Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie is returning to her regularly scheduled program in the music business as she is out of rehab and ready to get back to work. According to TMZ, the sources close to Bhad Bhabie told the outlet that the 17-year-old rapper was released on Wednesday after completing a 30-day rehab program.

The sources further added that she feels great and is happy to be back out and about. The sources also shared that Bregoli's main focus now is her music. On Thursday, Bregoli took to Instagram and posted a mirror shot, and by it looks like rehab really did her well, as she looks great. She also went live to talk a little about her time in treatment, saying she had a lot going on in her personal life and needed to separate herself from some people.

Earlier, TMZ reported Bregoli received treatment for a combination of things including - childhood trauma and abusing prescription pills. Earlier, the sources to the outlet said that Bregoli and people around her were aware of the severity of the issue, and decided it was time to get professional help. (ANI)