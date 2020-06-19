'1917,' 'Harry Potter' collection among movies to get re-release as UK theatres open

From golden age cinema to the newly released blockbusters, a slew of movies have been scheduled under the list for a re-release as and when the UK theatres open its door for screening. Unique to the industry, a whopping 450 movie titles have been collated by the Film Distributors' Association in a document entitled 'Relaunching Cinema: Content for Recovery.'

The movie list has been split into 25 categories for film programmers, including all-time classics, superhero blockbusters, award-winning movies, musical-comedies, documentaries, foreign language, LGBTQ+, Horror and more. '1917, 'Harry Potter' collection, 'Lawrence of Arabia', 'Back to the Future', 'Singin' in the Rain', 'Billy Elliot', 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', 'Withnail and I', '2001: A Space Odyssey', and 'Mad Max: Fury Road' are just some of the films on the document, alongside this year's Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite'.

"This amazing collection of content represents all that's great about cinema and should enthrall and delight film-lovers the length and breadth of the land, "The Hollywood Reporter quoted Andy Leyshon, chief executive of the Film Distributors' Association as saying. "Cinemagoing holds such a vital role in society, able to entertain and educate in equal measure, and returning audiences will be able to once again experience the magic of the film in its truest form," Leyshon added.

Major British exhibitors have already revealed when they plan to open their doors, with Vue offering a date of July 4 and Cineworld July 10. (ANI)