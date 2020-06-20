Bryce Dallas won't work in 'The Help' if it is made today

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard says she wouldn't star in Tate Taylor's 2011 movie "The Help" if it is made once again. The film, which also featured Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain, was based on Kathryn Stockett's 2009 novel of the same name.

The story follows a young white woman who works to write a book of stories from black maids employed by white families. Howard had featured in the movie as Hillary "Hilly" Walters Holbrook. During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Howard noted that the film was based on a book by a white woman and directed by white filmmaker.

When asked whether she would like to star if there's a remake, the actor said, "No. But what I will say is: What I’ve seen is that folks have the courage to say that. 'With all due respect, I love this project, I do not think you could be the filmmaker.' "That’s a really powerful thing to say. That’s an important stance to take in order to make room for the true authentic storytellers," she added. "The Help" was lauded by critics upon its debut. But it also received criticism from some quarters for over-crediting white women for improvements in race relations.

Howard had recently urged her followers on Instagram to watch to watch films made by black filmmakers including "Selma" and "Just Mercy" , instead of "The Help" . About her appeal, the actor told the outlet, "In this transformation that’s happening, there’s a new freedom of expression. "I’m seeing from others and feeling from myself, that it is less about worrying about offending people and looking within and saying, 'Why? What really am I scared of, and what is that reinforcing?' And so I posted it and didn’t look back." PTI RB RB SHD SHD