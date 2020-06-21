D L Hughley tests positive for COVID-19

Actor-comedian DL Hughley has revealed that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The comic and activist, who was admitted to a Nashville hospital on Friday night after he passed out during a stand-up set, said he was asymptomatic

"They ran a battery of tests, and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away… Apparently I just lost consciousness. So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if you're a** pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested," Hughley said in a video posted on Twitter. The 57-year-old stand-up artiste collapsed in the middle of his set at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville on Friday night. Hughley said the doctors at the hospital were initially treating him for "severe exhaustion and dehydration", but now when he has tested positive for COVID-19 he is going to quarantine in his hotel room for 14 days

He also thanked his fans for their "prayers and well wishes."