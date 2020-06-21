Left Menu
Father's Day: Bollywood celebs extend lovely messages for their fathers

Bollywood stars took to social media to express their love and admiration for their fathers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:36 IST
Bollywood celebrities extend warm wishes on Father's Day (Image source: Twitter/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood stars took to social media to express their love and admiration for their fathers. From legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to the young actor Ananya Panday, a host of stars from the film fraternity are celebrating the day in their own ways, extending some special words for their fathers.

Here's how these celebrities wished their fathers and celebrate the spirit of the day! Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a collage featuring two photos, one being a throwback photograph of his late father and renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and the other picture saw the 'Sholay' actor himself.

For the captions he wrote in Hindi: "Humein padhao na rishton ki koi aur kitaab, Padhi hain baap ke chehre ki jhurriyaan humnei (Don't make me read another book about relationships for I have read the wrinkles on my father's face). Sharing an adorable picture of him carrying his daughter in his arms, actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter: "I'm sure watching your child fall asleep in your arms gives you as much peace as practicing yoga :) Wishing all the amazing father, Happy Fathers Day.

The 'Kesari' actor also added the hashtag of 'International Yoga Day' to the tweet. Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture with her father and said that "today is just another day which makes me miss you, Dad! #HappyFathersDay"

While, in another picture featuring her sons and husband, she tweeted: "to all super dads & my better half who's just so amazing with our kids. It fills my heart with joy to see Arin & Ryan share such a strong bond with Ram, as I did with my Dad Shahid Kapoor hopped on to Instagram to share a happy picture with father Pankaj Kapur and wrote in captions: "Now that I am one, I know dad. Thank you for everything. Children can never thank their parents enough."

While Vicky Kaushal posted a rather interesting photograph of himself with his father on Instagram. The shared monochrome picture saw the father-son duo posing the same. In the captions, the 'Raazi' actor wrote: "Maa keheti hai, pura carbon-copy hoon" (Mother says that I'm exact carbon -copy of my father)

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor assured to her son, Taimur Ali Khan, that he Saif will always have his back. Sharing an adorable picture of actor Saif Ali Khan and son, the 'Heroine' actor wrote: "He'll always have your back Tim... #HappyFathersDay"

Actor Ananya Panday as extending Father's Day to Chunky Panday also extended birthday wishes to mother Bhavana Pandey with a beautiful throwback picture. Other actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal, Esha Deol, Preity Zinta, Kriti Sanon, and others also extended wishes to their fathers with affectionate messages. (ANI)

