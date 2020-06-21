Left Menu
'More stretching, less stressing': Kareena Kapoor on International Yoga Day

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday joined the International Yoga Day celebrations as she performed asanas and have encouraged her fans to engage in the practice.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:55 IST
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan practicing Yoga (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday joined the International Yoga Day celebrations as she performed asanas and have encouraged her fans to engage in the practice. The 'Heroine' actor put out a post on Instagram, wherein she shared her pictures of performing yoga at home.

In one picture the actor is seen doing 'Bhujangasana', also known as 'Cobra pose,' while in the other picture she is seen practicing 'Ustrasana' (Camel pose). "More stretching, less stressing [?]Stay flexible, stay fit and stay fab!," Khan captioned the post.

While, Karisma Kapoor, also took to the photo-sharing platform to wish an International Yoga Day to her followers. She posted a picture where she is seen holding an upside-down posture with the help of a rope, and with legs stretched wide apart.

"Let's look at things from a different perspective... #happyinternationalyogaday[?]#stayfit #staypositive #stayyou," the 'Jeet' actor wrote in captions. On the other hand, actor Sonakshi Sinha explained how she eventually falls back to practicing Yoga, after trying different forms of workout.

The 'Dabangg' actor, shared a fun video on Instagram, covering a sequence of her practcing Yoga and also noting the "oohs and ouches" while performing. In the captions, Sinha wrote: Also Happy #YogaDay! I'm always trying different forms of workout, but always fall back on yoga because of how good it makes me feel, in spite of the oohs and the ouches! Healthy body, healthy mind!

A host of Bollywood stars, including Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, and others shared pictures, and videos of them performing yoga and also pitched fans to engage in the practice. The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

